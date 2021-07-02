Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

