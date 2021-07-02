Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.25. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $43,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

