Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PSTH remained flat at $$22.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,725. Pershing Square Tontine has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

