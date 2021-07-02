PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 354,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PetroChina by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PetroChina by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PTR stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

