Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.28

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 2327536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.