Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.28

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 2327536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
