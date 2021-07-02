Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Trimmed by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400,900 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

PBR stock remained flat at $$11.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,058,200. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.