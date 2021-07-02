Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells $887,182.80 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $887,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

