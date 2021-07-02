Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,558. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.