PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 304,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,696. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

