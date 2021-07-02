PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 56,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.98.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
