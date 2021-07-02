PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 189.4% in June

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

