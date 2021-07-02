Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.31

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 175816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

