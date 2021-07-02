Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $9,441,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PING opened at $23.28 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

