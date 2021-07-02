Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $79.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 54,701 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

