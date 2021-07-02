Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CMAX opened at $12.44 on Thursday. CareMax has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.42.
CareMax Company Profile
