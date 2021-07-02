Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CMAX opened at $12.44 on Thursday. CareMax has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

