Piper Sandler Comments on The Community Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Community Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

