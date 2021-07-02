Piper Sandler Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $306.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $303.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $308.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.90. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total value of $13,235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock worth $399,052,775 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

