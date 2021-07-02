Piper Sandler Weighs in on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $405.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.