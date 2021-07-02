PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp comprises approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

MLVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MLVF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

