Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,243. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

