Plancorp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $298.85. 1,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,663. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.