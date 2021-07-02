Plancorp LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,422,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

