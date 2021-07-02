Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Playgroundz has a market cap of $403,267.86 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 79.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00127825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00169972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,464.48 or 0.99894023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

