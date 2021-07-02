Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Update

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 215,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $427,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,479,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

