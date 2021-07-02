Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.67

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.67 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 585.36 ($7.65). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 569 ($7.43), with a volume of 20,073 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.67. The company has a market cap of £262.68 million and a P/E ratio of 30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.