PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research analysts have commented on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after acquiring an additional 139,448 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,659. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

