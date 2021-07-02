Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.70 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $663.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $685.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $83.53. 398,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,901. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.