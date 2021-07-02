Powered Brands’ (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 7th

Powered Brands’ (OTCMKTS:POWRU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Powered Brands had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,927,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $7,935,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,816,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,743,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.