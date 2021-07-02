Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

PFIE stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

