Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.
Shares of PRGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.26.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
