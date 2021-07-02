Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

