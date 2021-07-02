Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Proofpoint is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Ongoing migration to the cloud and high renewal rates are also positives. Also, the acquisition of security awareness startup Defense Works is expected to boost its portfolio. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are positives as well.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.73.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

