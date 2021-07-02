Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

EHTH stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

