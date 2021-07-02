Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

SSP opened at $20.79 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

