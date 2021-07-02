Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 1,420.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 361,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Weibo by 682.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Weibo by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $52.90 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

