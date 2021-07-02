Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTAC. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

