Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,062 shares of company stock worth $12,039,296. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.