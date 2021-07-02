Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.