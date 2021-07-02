Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $38.11. Prudential shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 779 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $6,719,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

