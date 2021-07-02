Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $38.11. Prudential shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 779 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
