PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

