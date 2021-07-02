PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

