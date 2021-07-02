Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $72,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $13.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $892.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,877. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $859.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

