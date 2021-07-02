Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 64,065 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $63,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

