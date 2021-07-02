Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,055 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Prologis were worth $140,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $120.92. 35,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,463. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

