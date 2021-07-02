Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $118.02 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $118,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $513.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

