Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $202.64 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $202,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.56. 89,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

