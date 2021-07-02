Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $86.18 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Boeing worth $86,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $237.80. The stock had a trading volume of 711,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.75. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.