Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHCF opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

