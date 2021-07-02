PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $319,530.53 and $1,028.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,613.12 or 0.99969079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00034792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00052735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.