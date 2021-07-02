Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

GIS stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

