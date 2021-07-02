Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

