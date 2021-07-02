Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

